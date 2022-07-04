Holiday for Kumari district due to temple festival on July 6

CHENNAI: The district administration of Kanniyakumari declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on July 6 as kumbabhishekam of Adikesava Perumal Temple in Thiruvattaru is all set to happen, after 418 years.

The ceremony started on June 29 and daily pujas have been taking place.

As kumbabhishekam is just a few days away, the number of devotees visiting the temple have been increasing. It is said that special buses will be operated by State Transport Corporation from June 4 to Thiruvattaru from 5 places — Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kulasekharam, Azhagiya Mandapam, Thakkalai.