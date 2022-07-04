Focus on industrial development without affecting environment: MNM

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam has urged the Central and State governments to focus on industrial development without affecting the environment.

It said that TNPCB had issued notice to a steel unit at Sadayankuppam in Manali after it took up the pollution issues faced by the local people.

MNM had urged the TNPCB to audit the pollution level and air quality in areas around steel plants at Sadayankuppam in Manali. Around 1,500 families live in Sadayankuppam and Burma Nagar close to the steel plants. The residents suffer from respiratory problems and other health issues due to the smoke emanating from the plants. They appealed to TNPCB to conduct a field study in the locality and hear the pleas of the people in the vicinity to take corrective measures to address the problem.

TNPCB, in a notice, said that it has inspected the steel unit and certain violations were noticed. “Hence closure direction and disconnection of power supply was issued to the unit under water (Prevention &Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 as amended and AIR (P&CP) Act, 1981,” it said.