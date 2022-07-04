Five districts to receive heavy rains for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday predicted heavy rains in five districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to westerly wind speed variation. Additionally, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday as strong wind to blow.

“As the state has been witnessing variation in the westerly wind, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul is likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours,” said a senior official at RMC, Chennai.

“We have advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 7. As the strong wind is likely to blow at a speed of 50 kmph to 60 kmph over Kanyakumari coast, Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh coastal area, Lakshadweep, Karnataka - Kerala coastal region, and Gulf of Mannar,” said the official.

According to RMC, Coimbatore received the highest amount of rainfall with 7 cm, followed by Nilgiris 6 cm, Mayiladathurai and Theni recorded 3 cm of rainfall each.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. And some areas are to experience light to moderate rains during the evening hours.