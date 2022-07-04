Farmers demand immediate release of crop insurance

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur staged a protest demanding to release the insurance claims for maize and also submitted a petition with the officials in this regard on Monday.

The farmers, who gathered in front of the Kumbakonam RDO office, led by Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan claimed that the insurance companies did not release the claims on time. There is a regulation that the claims should be disbursed with due interest if it is delayed. “But still, the firm does not care about the regulation that was amended in 2019 and is stubborn on delaying release of the claims,” Vimalnathan said.

He also charged that the insurance firms does not give proper information about the insurance schemes. “Since the farmers who cultivated maize had faced severe loss, the insurance claims should be released at the earliest,” he added.

The farmers carried the withered maize crops and raised slogans in support of their demands. Later, they submitted a petition with the RDO Latha and appealed to her to recommend their demands with the government.