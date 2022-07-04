Enrolment in govt colleges crosses 3 lakh within 2 weeks

CHENNAI: For the first time, more than three lakh students have enrolled to pursue courses in the Tamil Nadu government and government-aided Arts and Science colleges across Tamil Nadu within two weeks.

At present, the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the State has increased to 51.4 per cent as against the national average of 27.1 per cent and the introduction of the shift system in the state-run colleges has also played a pivotal role in the increase of GER of the state over the years, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next. “Usually, the admissions to the Arts and Science colleges will not be that high as compared to the technical courses in the Engineering colleges,” he said.

However, the official said this year the admissions to the Arts and Science colleges, especially in the state-run institutions, have increased. Giving the details, the official said as many as 3.2 lakh have registered to pursue various courses in government colleges. “As per the latest update, as on July 3, as many as 3,25,904 have registered,” he said adding “but only, a total of 2,35,801 have submitted the payment”.

He said for the last two years the admissions enrollment was less compared to this academic because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The official claimed the present government also opened ten new Arts and Science colleges with the view to increasing the enrolment ratio and providing inclusive higher education in the State.

“The students studying in state-run schools, particularly in rural areas belonging to ST/ST and MBC communities, find it difficult to get through the university examinations in English, Mathematics, and Science subjects and with a view of making the students fully conversant in these subjects, special coaching will be given by way of remedial classes after the class hours and also on weekends,” he said.