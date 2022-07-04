Don't remove quota for ex-paramilitary in TN police dept: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government not to remove the 5 per cent reservation offered for ex-paramilitary soldiers in Tamil Nadu police department.

Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said, "The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) had announced that military and paramilitary are not the same and so reservation cannot be extended for para military. Though they are not the same both perform the same task of guarding the nation. Similar to ex-military persons, ex-paramilitary persons also wish to work in their home state after a few years and so they should also be given priority in the police department."