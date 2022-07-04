Control cost of meds, TN chemists’ body appeals to Union govt

CHENNAI: The State Druggists and Chemists Association has appealed to the Ministry of Health & Pharma, Union Government of India, to control the MRP of medicines.

Traders of pharmaceutical products have written to the Union ministry to reduce and control the prices of medicines, medical equipment and dietary supplements such as protein and minerals tonics and powders.

As per the drugs price control order 1995 and DPCO 2013, the MRP for medicines was fixed from the value of active ingredient products with other items used up to final stage of consumption. It was changed in DPCO 2013 by way of market share of products sold, which cannot be the price control.

However, the Pradhan Manthri Jan Avoshathi Kendra and others, prices have proved to be higher than the actual cost of medicine. The MRP fixed through DPCO 2013 is exorbitant than the Jan Avoshathi Kendra rates, and that the attempts of the government to control drug prices haven’t been successful, the chemists point out.

S Ramachandran, secretary of the association, said that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has framed a dual pricing system to favour the manufacturers’ lobby.

“The difference between the manufacturing cost and price is misused by manufacturers to bribe prescribers and corporate chain hospitals and stores. The discount offered by retail outlets is borne by the marketers of pharma products. The pricing authorities may consider the expenses of research and development, and marketing in percentage basic of manufacturing cost. The price to consumer should be equal in both Jan Avushathi Kendra and in other retail outlets in India. This may control the over-prescribing of drugs and other items,” he stated.