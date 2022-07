As many as 13,000 posts of secondary, graduate, and post-graduate teaching posts in panchayat union, municipality, government primary, middle, and higher secondary schools are lying vacant for the academic year 2022-23.

From today till tomorrow at 5 pm, applicants can be made for the posts of teachers mentioned above.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications to the District Education Officers along with the relevant certificates either directly or through e-mail, the government said.