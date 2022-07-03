Super 30, a road to success

TIRUCHY: The Super 30 concept is a brainchild of the then district collector Darez Ahamed who started the programme after sensing poor performance by the students in the board exams.

The Super 30 scheme was launched in July 2013, wherein the first three rank holders of each school will be picked and provided with residential coaching by subject experts during class hours. The chosen students will undergo a merit test out of which 30 boys and 30 girls will be selected. “Once the process is completed, they would be taken to the government hostels where they would be provided free accommodation, food, medical facilities and even field visits. They can clarify their doubts on any subject at any time”, said Jayaraman, the founder coordinator of Super 30.