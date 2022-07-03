Newborn kidnapped from Pollachi GH; cops on toes

COIMBATORE: A four-day-old girl baby was stolen by unidentified people from Pollachi Government Hospital on Sunday.

Police said Divya Barathi, 25, wife of Yunis, 28 and a meat shop owner from Kumaran Nagar in Pollachi, was admitted to the government hospital on 27 June.

She delivered a baby girl on 29 June. In the early morning hours on Sunday, Divya woke up and found her baby who was lying beside her missing. As the news spread out, the irate relatives of the family and the public besieged the hospital condemning the authorities for not installing CCTVs in the hospital’s maternity ward built just last year at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Superintendent of Police V Badri Narayanan rushed to the hospital and held enquiries. Six special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that two suspected women escaped in an auto with the baby from the government hospital to the Pollachi bus stand. Further, images captured in CCTV in commercial establishments at the Pollachi bus terminus showed two women boarding a bus bound to Coimbatore with the baby kept in a bag. Based on some vital clues, the police have stepped up vigil.