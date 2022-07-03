GC meet improbable unless greenlit by OPS: Vaithilingam slams EPS

CHENNAI: As the single leadership issue is driving a wedge in the AIADMK with every passing day, one of the party's senior leaders and an O Panneerselvam loyalist R Vaithilingam has come down heavily on former CM Edappadi Palaniswami for taking "unilateral" decisions in party matters.

Vaithilingam said it is "unacceptable" that the EPS faction is distributing invites for the General Council meet that was decided by them to reconvene on July 11. He said Palaniswami is behaving in an "autocratic" manner by not consulting Panneerselvam.

Claiming that since Panneerselvam is the party treasurer, the party should be led by him and the symbol belongs to him, Vaithilingam added.

He said that unless OPS gives a go-ahead the GC meet cannot be held on July 11.