Board exams: Perambalur gets it all right

“The achievement was indeed a collective performance by the students as well as the teachers. After the COVID-19 restrictions were withdrawn and the offline classes commenced, we started preparing the students well and formed a 30-member committee to oversee the academic performance of the students who appear for the board examination”, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Arivazhangan told DT Next.

He said that the committee was responsible for preparing questions for weekly tests and the teachers were asked to have individual attention and guide the students. “At least 15 tests were conducted for classes 10 and 12 and we were very particular that the number of pass percentile should be maximum as a minimum number of failures would reflect in the overall result percentage since it is a very small district comparatively”, Arivazhangan said.

The CEO had a time-to-time meeting with the headmasters of each school and reviewed every attempt to ensure pass in the board exam and suggestions were given wherever it was needed. “In some schools, the students lacked motivation. So, we organised meetings for the teachers and gave motivational training. Each DEO was asked to shoulder their support for the students to do well exemplarily”, Arivazhagan said. And we tasted the result as expected.