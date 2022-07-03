Bank staff upset over transfer ends life

MADURAI: A fifty-one year old employee of nationalised bank allegedly committed suicide in a house at Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli as he was depressed due to job transfer. The victim has been identified as Murugesan, sources said. The incident came to light on Friday when he was found hanging from a dhoti tied to a rod on the terrace atop his house. Perumalpuram police after learning about the incident inspected the spot and held enquiries. Investigations revealed that the victim was employed as a branch manager at Moolakaraipatti, Tirunelveli district and was transferred to work from Mudukulathur, Ramanathapuram district. Frustrated over the job transfer, the victim committed suicide by hanging.