4 men gun down deer for meat to sell in Kerala, arrested

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district police on Sunday arrested four people for gunning down a deer and seized 50 kg of its meat in the Nilgiris.

Acting on a tip-off on illegal poaching, a police team from Devala station stepped up patrol and caught four people coming with two heavy sacks near Palmedu around 2 am.

A check revealed that they were carrying sacks with chopped pieces of deer, which they poached in the nearby Gudalur forest area. Police then arrested Balakrishnan, 38 from Palmedu, Michael, 30, Pushparaj, 33 and Arun, 26, all from O Valley town panchayat.

The police also seized a gun, torch lights, knives, besides 50 kg of deer meat. The four people were booked under the Prevention of Arms Act by police, while the forest department took action under Wildlife Protection Act.

The culprits were planning to sell the deer meat in Kerala. Further inquiries are on.