TNTET candidates can edit application from July 11 to July 16

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has allowed candidates to make corrections in the application forms online between July 11 and July 16 owing to several requests.

TRB has scheduled to conduct Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) and candidates after clearing TNTET will be appointed in primary and upper primary teaching posts in the State.

According to the official note, candidates were given time till April 26 to apply on the TRB website. For paper I as many as 2.30 lakh candidates and for paper II 4.01 lakh candidates, overall 6.32 lakh candidates have applied for the test.

However, after receiving multiple requests from candidates to make corrections in the application online, TRB has announced that changes can be made between July 11 and 16 only.