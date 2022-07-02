TN MLAs asked to submit voting option for presidential polls

CHENNAI: The secretary of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA), who is also the assistant returning officer for the Presidential Election 2022, has requested MLAs in the state to inform their voting option (place) for the July 18 election.

In a release, the presiding officer and assistant returning officer of the Presidential Elections 2022, informed that the poll for the Presidential election would be held from 10 am to 5 pm at the “Committee Room”, Fort St George, Legislative Assembly Secretariat Complex, Chennai - 600009 on July 18, 2022. Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed K Srinivasan, secretary and R Santhi, joint secretary of TNLA Secretariat as Assistant returning officers for the said election. Stating the members of the TNLA could cast their vote at the aforesaid place, the release said that the MPs and MLAs of other state Legislative Assemblies could also cast their vote in the said place with the approval of ECI.

“If any member of the TNLA opts to cast his/her vote in the Parliament House New Delhi, he/she may send his/her request in Form A or if he/she opts to cast his or her vote in other state legislative assembly secretariats he/she may send his/her request in Form B with full justification to the following address directly.

The forms should reach the ECI not later than 10 days before the date of poll,” the release added.

The forms should be sent to Suman Kumar Das, secretary, ECI, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi - 110001. (email: skdas@eci.gov.in / president-cell@eci.gov.in)

The option once made to the ECI will be final and no change of such choice will be allowed by the commission, the release added. The members should produce his/her identity card before the ARO or has to identify himself/herself as an elector to the satisfaction of the ARO in order to cast his/her vote.