Tiruchy Collector meets 16 Lankans set free from Special Camp prison

TIRUCHY : Tiruchy District Collector visited the Special Camp prison and interacted with the 16 inmates who were released on condition and urged them to lead an honourable life here after.

As many as 16 Sri Lankan Tamils who were in the Special prison in Central prison premises were released on condition of leading life without involving in any offence hereafter.

Among the 16 inmates, 11 persons can live in the transit camps where their family members reside and five at independent houses and continue to face the case proceedings.

The District Collector M Pradeep Kumar who met the inmates, who are set free, urged them not to be involved in any criminal activities and lead an honorable life. He also met their parents and suggested to give them utmost care.

The inmates put forth their grievances to the collector and he promised to rectify them. City Commissioner of police G Karthikeyan accompanied the Collector.