Rollback GST on pumpsets, grinders: Ramadoss tells Centre

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr Ramadoss has urged the Union government to rollback the proposed hike in GST on pump sets and wet grinders considering the growth of agriculture and industries sectors. Ramadoss also asked the state government to urge the Union government in this regard.

Stating that the decision made at the GST council meet in Chandigarh to hike the GST on wet grinder and pumpsets from 5% and 12% to 18%, respectively, would adversely affect the growth of Tamil Nadu, Ramadoss said that the hike in GST on wet grinders to 18% was no way acceptable. Pointing out that tax on grinders was only four per cent prior to the GST regime, the PMK founder said that at the time of implementation of GST, grinder was considered a luxury and 28% tax was imposed on it before it was reduced to 12% and 5% following opposition from Tamil Nadu. Arguing that the sector was slowly recovering after suffering a major production hit, Ramadoss said that the price of a two litre capacity could increase upto Rs 600 per piece and the same would shoot up to Rs 6,000 to 10,000 per piece for a 40 litre capacity grinder. Stating that over a lakh and a half persons employed in pump manufacturing units in Coimbatore were staring at livelihood crisis, Ramadoss said that the union government should roll back the GST hike for pump sets and grinders considering the growth of agriculture and industries in the state. Also asking the Union government to reduce the import duty on gold, Ramadoss said that the duty hike has forced people to pay an additional Rs 30,000, including Rs 18,750 GST, on purchase of gold worth Rs 1 lakh.