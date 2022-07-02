Ranipet Collector inspects school buses

RANIPET: A total of 250 vehicles used by schools in Ranipet district to ferry students to and from schools were inspected by regional transport officials under the leadership of Collector Baskara Pandian on Saturday. The annual inspection in which RTO Ramasamy and RDO Ponkudi revealed that none of the buses met with any accident in the last academic year. Lauding this Collector Baskara Pandian asked the drivers to emulate the same this year also and advised them to check their eyes to ensure clear vision. Asking drivers to understand that parents would breathe easy only if they performed their duty correctly, he also advised them against talking on their mobile phones when driving. Emergency exits, vehicles floors, entrance doors and footboard were also checked by officials. The inspection took place at Auto Nagar in Ranipet.