Overwhelmed by debt, couple hang themselves at Palani hotel

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu's Palani, a couple stuck in debt trap killed themselves in a hotel room in the holy town of Palani.

Sugumaran (66) and Sathyabama (62) lived in Alathur of Kerala's Palakkad district, and had three sons. Sugumaran, who runs a provision store, took loan from a bank which he found difficult to repay, resulting in differences in the family.

Overwhelmed by the debts, the couple decided to end their lives. On Friday, they told their son Sathish that they were visiting a relative in Kotagiri. However, they visited Palani Murugan temple and stayed in a hotel nearby where they took this tragic step.

The couple hung themselves to ceiling fans in their room.

Upon information, Palani police came to the spot and recovered their bodies, and sent it for postmortem examination at a government hospital.

On combing the room, the police found a handwritten note in Malayalam which stated the reason for suicide.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.