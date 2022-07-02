TamilNadu

Guidelines for appointment of temporary teachers issued

According to official, these appointments should be made in a proper manner on the basis of educational qualification by following the guidelines
CHENNAI: The Commissioner of School Education has issued new guidelines based on the order of the High Court in Madurai for the appointment of temporary teachers, on Saturday.

According to official, these appointments should be made in a proper manner on the basis of educational qualification by following the guidelines. It has been informed that all the vacancies in all government schools should be published on the notice board today and eligible candidates can apply from July 4 to July 6 till 5 pm.

Candidates can apply through District Education Officers and Local Education Officers in person or through email. All these details should be analysed and the details of all applications should be sent to the Commissioner of School Education by 8 pm on July 6.

It is also stated in this circular that if the work of temporarily appointed teachers is not satisfactory, they will be dismissed immediately.

Temporary teachers' appointment should be kept in abeyance: HC

Last week, the Commissioner of School Education had issued guidelines for the appointment of temporary teachers in 13,331 vacant posts in government schools. It was advised to appoint 3 types of teachers — intermediate teachers, graduate teachers and postgraduate teachers.

It was also informed that these appointments can be made by the school management committee which may be present in the respective schools. After this, there were complaints that teachers were being appointed according to their wishes without following the relevant regulations.

A case was filed in the High Court in Madurai and an interim order was placed on the appointment of temporary teachers.

