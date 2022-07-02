Face mask, social distancing mandatory in all edu institutions

CHENNAI: Though few especially private schools in the city have adopted the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for COVID-19 including wearing a face mask for both teachers and students and usage of sanitisers, most state-run institutions were not following it. But now that the cases are surging, a senior official from the School Education Department said that schools have been instructed to bring back all the COVID-19 safety protocol that was issued by the Government.

“This includes face masks becoming mandatory for both students and teachers, besides for parents visiting schools, and maintaining social distancing in classrooms and also inside the premises,” he added. “Hand sanitisers will be made available at all government and government-aided schools. If required, zinc and vitamin tablets will also be provided to the children. Separate funds will be allocated for these purposes.”

Likewise, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said authorities have been asked to monitor all HEIs on following safety protocols. “A separate team will monitor hostels and mess too. Professors and teaching staff in colleges must get booster shot. Management of universities and colleges must ensure all staff and students are vaccinated with 2 doses,” he added.

The official also explained that the government is keen on conducting physical classes and exams only if protocol is followed. “The management of institutions have been asked to limit the number of invitees and participants at functions and convocations,” he stated.