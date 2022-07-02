CPI seeks Stalin's intervention to end govt doctors hunger strike

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister should directly intervene to bring an end to the indefinite hunger strike by the government doctors association legal coordination committee headed Dr S Perumal Pillai, said CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.

In a statement, he said that the doctors have launched the hunger strike at the memorial of late Government Doctor Association leader Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan near Mettur in Salem.

He said that the government doctors have been protesting since the previous AIADMK rule with a long-pending demand for better pay.

“The previous government ended the doctor's protest through brutal force. Chief Minister Stalin visited the doctors when he was the Leader of Opposition extending his support for their legitimate demands. Even one year after assuming power in the state, the doctors still continue to protest,” he said, urging the government to fulfil their demands at the earliest.

Earlier, CPI condemned the union government for making it mandatory to register the borewells and open wells at homes through a notification issued by the central ground water authority. The CGWA has urged all those owning the borewell to immediately register with it. He urged the CGWA to exempt the domestic users of borewell water from registration.