AIADMK dist secy held for reopening under-repair Katpadi bridge

VELLORE: AIADMK’s Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu was arrested by Katpadi police for declaring open the repaired Katpadi bridge on Friday evening.

Appu in the presence of his supporters “inaugurated” the bridge by cutting a ribbon in the morning triggering a scuffle between cadres of the Dravidian majors before police reached the spot and pacified them.

MP Kathir Anand stumps officials by announcing its reopening

District officials were stumped, as it was Vellore DMK MP DM Kathir Anand, who announced the opening of the road over-bridge across the tracks adjacent to Katpadi railway station from July 1.

While the officialdom released a picture of Collector Kumaravel Pandian inspecting the bridge on Thursday, Kathir Anand through a communication in his letterhead dated June 30 announced that the bridge which was closed for the last one month, would be opened for two-wheelers from Friday. He also announced that four-wheelers and buses would be allowed on the bridge from July 4 and that heavy vehicles would be allowed after inspection by Collector Kumaravel Pandian.

Officials seeking anonymity wondered, “How the MP could announce the bridge opening as only the district administration should decide on the reopening of the facility.”

Kathir Anand reached the spot after Appu left and told the media that the previous regime did not maintain the facility resulting in tar coatings given to the bridge without removing the earlier coating. “This has affected the stability of the structure,” he said.

While Appu stated that the delay was due to shoddy work, Kathir Anand said that the bridge would be closed on July 3 for the remaining work and would be opened for traffic from Monday.

“The work was being overseen by the Collector, highways, railways and me,” he added. However, there was no word from the railways, highways or the Collector, all of whom maintained a discreet silence on the issue.