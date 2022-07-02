2 nabbed for pestering girl to love them

TIRUPATTUR: Natrampalli police registered a case and arrested two youth who pestered a 14-year-old, Class 10 girl to love them, on Friday evening. Police said the girl a resident of a village near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district complained to her grandmother with whom she was staying that she was facing mental trauma as two youth were pestering her to love them on her way to and from school. The duo also passed ribald remarks embarrassing her, the complaint said adding that the activity resulted in the girl being unable to concentrate on her studies. A case was registered and the youth – identified as Chinnaraj (22) and Kandavel (19) of the Pudupettai area were arrested. They were produced before a court in Tirupattur court and remanded to custody.