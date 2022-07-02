2 held for attempt to steal LPG cylinder

VELLORE: Two persons who attempted to steal a LPG cooking gas cylinder were caught by the public, thrashed and handed over to the police on Saturday. Police said that Srimanoj (21) a resident of Sathuvachary had kept a cooking gas cylinder in his portico. This attracted the attention of a duo. Accordingly, they came to the house in the morning on a two-wheeler and attempted to take away the cylinder. Srimanoj, who by chance saw the theft attempt raised an alarm following which locals rushed to the spot and caught the duo who were identified as Satish Kumar (46) and Karthik (23) both from various localities in Vellore town. They were severely beaten by the public and then handed over to the Sathuvachary police, who registered a case and are investigating.