14 mobile forensic units worth Rs 3.92 cr to aid in crime detection

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday flagged off 14 mobile forensic units developed at a cost of Rs 3.92 crore.

The 14 vehicles will have facilities to detect evidence from the crime scenes such as blood stains, explosives, narcotic substances, traces of gunshots and bullets. The vehicles will visit the crime scene instantly and analyze the evidence without any external disturbances, the state government said in a press note.

The 14 vehicles would be deployed in Chennai, Tiruchy, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tirupur police commissionerates and for Vellore, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur district police units.

Vehicles with Chess Olympiad advts flagged off

The Chief Minister also flagged off 15 vehicles to publicise the 44th Chess Olympiad. The vehicles will have details of the events and are intended to create awareness about the event, which is hosted by India for the first time.

The event will commence on July 28 and will go on till August 10. More than 2,000 players from 186 countries are expected to participate.

Among the 15 buses, 5 will be on rounds in Chennai and the remaining 10 will be moving around in other districts and states. The buses carry slogans such as ‘Namma Chess, Namma Perumai’ and ‘Vanakkam Chess, Vanakkam Tamil Nadu’ on them.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.