Will submit docus to stop sealing of mosque: Wakf

COIMBATORE: The Wakf Board has announced the submission of valid documents in Madras High Court against sealing of a mosque in Tirupur.

The court ordered sealing of the mosque at Mahalakshmi Nagar on a plea moved by the resident’s welfare association against its functioning without permission from the concerned departments.

When officials turned up to seal the mosque on Thursday, Muslims resorted to protest resulting in the High Court issuing an order to maintain status quo till Monday.

Meanwhile, Wakf Board members led by its chairperson M Abdul Rahman, Thirumurugan Gandhi of May 17 Movement and leaders of various Muslim organisations held a meeting on the issue on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Abdul Rahman said that they have decided to hold talks with police, district administration authorities and Islamic organisation functionaries to avoid escalation of tension, which has arisen following the action against the religious institution.

“On behalf of the Wakf Board, proper documents will be submitted before the High Court in this matter. Efforts will be taken to prevent communal tension in Tirupur, where people from all religions live in harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Tirupur North district president B Senthilvel petitioned Tirupur Police Commissioner AG Babu demanding action against Tirupur South MLA K Selvaraj alleging him of misusing the name of Hindu Munnani with an intention to create trouble between the two communities. The MLA wrote a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin to take cognizance of the issue. Similarly, Hindu Munnani state general secretary JS Kishore Kumar petitioned Tirupur Collector S Vineeth condemning the MLA for taking a stand in favour of the Muslims, when the authorities came to execute the court order.