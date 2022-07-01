TN autorickshaw drivers to hold demo seeking ride-hailing app

CHENNAI: Auto-rickshaw drivers belonging to CITU will hold a demonstration on Tuesday seeking the government to develop a ride-hailing app like Ola and Uber through the welfare board and revise the fares.

“After being hit by the coronavirus restrictions for the last two years, the drivers are slowly recovering and are getting daily passenger rides. But their livelihoods are severely impacted due to the competition from Ola, Uber and Rapido apps and free travel for women on the buses. On the other hand, the prices of essential items have gone up manifold, ” said CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam president Balasubramanian.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Drivers’ Welfare Board provide festival bonus like the Puducherry Welfare Board. “We demand hike of pension to Rs 3000, Rs 2 lakh should be given if the member passed away and Rs 5 lakh in case of the member killed in an accident. It also demanded a doubling of the educational benefits to the wards of the members. Like in the construction workers welfare board, Rs 4 lakh should be provided as a house construction subsidy.