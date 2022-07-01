Stalin flags off 23 mobile vehicles under TB free TN campaign

CHENNAI: As part of the various measures being taken by the Government to achieve the goal of "Tuberculosis Free Tamil Nadu - 2025", a total of 23 mobile vehicles equipped with digital X-ray equipment worth Rs 10.65 crore were flagged off to 23 districts by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Tuberculosis Free Tamil Nadu - 2025 campaign aims at reducing the rate from 217 tuberculosis per 100,000 population in 2015 to 44 tuberculosis by 2025. At least 14 mobile X-ray vehicles were provided in the first phase to detect TB among people living in TB endemic areas in the State. Currently, in the second phase, 23 mobile vehicles with digital X-ray equipment have been provided to 23 more districts, with each vehicle costing Rs 46 lakh each. The mobile vehicle goes on rounds in rural areas and places where TB is more likely to occur, such as crowded residential areas, nursing homes.

The State Health Department officials say that if symptoms are detected, the people can be tested for tuberculosis free of charge by having a sputum test and an X-ray. TB patients will be provided with appropriate treatments, medicines, a stipend of Rs 500 per month and continuous monitoring services by the department. These patients and their families will also be informed about the TB awareness and prevention.

The modern digital X-ray machine installed in a mobile vehicle is equipped to run with the help of a generator even in places where there is no electricity. The interior of this vehicle is divided into two rooms, an air-conditioned X-ray room and a computer-equipped room for checking the X-rays taken. Also, this vehicle is equipped with a color television screen to inform people about disease prevention and provide awareness.

As proper diet and nutrition during the TB treatment period is essential for the recovery of the patients, volunteers also provide grains, millets and pulses in the nutrition bank to provide for extra nutrition. Chief Minister appreciated 100 volunteers and charitable organisations who supported the TB patients by providing them with proper nutritional products for complete recovery and 10 of them were presented with certificates of appreciation.

The Chief Minister also awarded certificates of appreciation to a total of 8 TB Deputy Directors for reducing the TB prevalence rate in the Nilgiris by 40 per cent and Tiruvannamalai, Karur, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Sivaganga and Villupuram districts by 20 per cent each respectively.