Oocyte sale victim taken back to Government Home

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old girl, who was forced to sell her oocyte, was discharged from hospital and taken back to the Government Home on Thursday. The girl claimed to have consumed floor cleaner after authorities in the Home refused her permission to visit her grandmother’s house. She was admitted to hospital, where she was under observation for two days, even though her condition remained stable. After discharge, the girl was taken to the Government Home and was also counseled by experts. Police have so far arrested four persons, including the victim’s mother for forcing her to sell oocytes in various private hospitals in Erode, Tirupur, Karnataka, Kerala and AP.