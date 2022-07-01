No TN without spirituality, says Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

VELLORE: There’s no Tamil Nadu without spirituality, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Friday. Speaking at Palaru Peruvizha hosted by Bharatheeya Sanyasis’ convention held at the Sripuram Golden Temple, she said: “There is no Tamil without the Azhwars and all of us speak the Tamil taught us by Andal.” Tamil Nadu is a combination of spirituality and saffron, she averred and added that certain elements were trying to create an impression that saffron is alien to TN. She said all state governors are going by the Constitution only.