Name Collectorate after Jamadaggini: PMK

“Jamadaggini had served the longest term in prison in Tamil Nadu for participating in the freedom struggle. He was the first person to translate Karl Marx’s Das Kapital in Tamil. Above all, he is the son-in-law of Cuddalore Anjalaiammal, who is popularly called the Jhansi Rani of South India,” Ramadoss tweeted.

Adding that the achievements and sacrifices of Jamadaggini for the nation and people have not been acknowledged so far, the PMK founder said, “Tamil Nadu government has the responsibility to take his fame and pride to the people.” Referring to the statement he had issued in this regard on March 9, 2020, Ramadoss tagging the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister said, “I am urging again. The collector office should be named after Jamadaggini. A statue should be erected for him on the premises.”