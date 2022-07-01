Name Collectorate after Jamadaggini: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to name the newly inaugurated Ranipet Collectorate after freedom fighter Jamadaggini.
Taking to Twitter to raise the issue, Ramadoss on Thursday said, “I am happy about the Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the newly constructed district collector office of Ranipet. Naming the complex after freedom fighter and scholar Jamadaggini will add additional pride to the building.”
“Jamadaggini had served the longest term in prison in Tamil Nadu for participating in the freedom struggle. He was the first person to translate Karl Marx’s Das Kapital in Tamil. Above all, he is the son-in-law of Cuddalore Anjalaiammal, who is popularly called the Jhansi Rani of South India,” Ramadoss tweeted.
Adding that the achievements and sacrifices of Jamadaggini for the nation and people have not been acknowledged so far, the PMK founder said, “Tamil Nadu government has the responsibility to take his fame and pride to the people.” Referring to the statement he had issued in this regard on March 9, 2020, Ramadoss tagging the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister said, “I am urging again. The collector office should be named after Jamadaggini. A statue should be erected for him on the premises.”