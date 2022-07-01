Manual scavenging: Another worker dies; TN announces Rs 15L relief

CHENNAI: Two days after a 26-year-old died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic fumes while clearing an underground drainage of Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Supply Board (CMWSSB) in Madhavaram, his co-worker who was being treated at a hospital succumbed.

Ravikumar (40) did not respond to treatment and breathed last on Thursday. His co-worker Nelson, (26), from Tirunelveli died on Tuesday. They were employed at a private firm, undertaking cleaning contracts.

On Tuesday, Nelson along with his co-worker, Ravikumar, (40), from Thanjavur were sent to Mariamman koil street in Madhavaram after complaints that the sewage was overflowing there.

Police sources said that Nelson, who got down to clear the drainage fainted and Ravikumar who followed him too became unconscious.

Madhavaram police registered a case under Sections 304A(Causing death due to negligence) and provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. Two persons, Prakash, (53) and Vinish, (33), a supervisor have been arrested.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a solatium of Rs 15 lakh to the families of Nelson and Ravikumar.