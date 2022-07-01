IPS officer from Tamil Nadu to head National Police Academy

CHENNAI: A Sermarajan, a 1987 batch officer and special director of Intelligence Bureau, hailing from Tamil Nadu took charge as director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Thursday. Belonging to the Bihar cadre, Sermarajan had been in IB for over two decades. Born into a family of general merchants in Theni, he had cleared the UPSC in his first attempt in 1987. After spending more than 12 years in Bihar, he opted for central deputation and joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1999. He also had a three-year stint as Minister (Coordination) at the Indian High Commission in London.