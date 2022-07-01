Idol Wing recovers idols of Saraswathi, Lakshmi, two held in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: The idol wing police seized two antique idols of Saraswathi and Lakshmi and arrested two persons, who attempted to sell them in Kumbakonam recently.

Acting on a tip off that the two persons were having two metal idols, a team of the idol wing police, headed by Additional SP Malaichamy, approached the duo, who were identified as S Ranjith (22) and G Udayakumar (40), in the guise of antique buyers. They told them that they are interested in buying the ancient idols. Upon a detailed inquiry, the police personnel asked for the price for which the duo had quoted Rs 2 crore. The duo then brought the idols to the police team, which immediately seized both the antique pieces and arrested the duo.

During the course of interrogation, the duo had confessed to the police that the idols were handed over to them by a few smugglers, who had stolen them from an ancient temple and sought their help to sell them.

Later, a case was registered against the accused and the duo was remanded under judicial custody. Police are in the process of tracing the other accused involved in the offence.