HEIs to develop industry-led course modules to increase employability

In a circular to all the Vice-Chancellors of technical universities and principals of council's approved colleges, AICTE Advisor, Policy and Academic Planning Bureau Ramesh Unnikrishnan, said that AICTE has entered into Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with leading industries and industries associations to develop and promote industry-oriented and skill-based course modules and also facilitate internships of the students in the industry.
CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has urged the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to develop industry-led course modules to increase the employability of students.

He pointed out that industries are now coming forward to support for providing core technical skills, digital skills, and vocational skills in universities and technical institutes.

The AICTE advisor urged the HEIs to interact with leading industries and industry associations for the development and promotion of industry-oriented course modules, and credits may be given to the students for completing such course modules.

"It will help in making students industry-ready and more employable,” he said.

All universities may discuss the need for industry interaction and allotment of credits based on earning outcomes of students.

