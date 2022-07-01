HC refuses to stay tender irregularities case against Velumani

CHENNAI: In a setback to former local administration minister SP Velumani, the Madras High Court has again on Friday made it clear that it will not pass any direction to stay the case proceedings initiated against him by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for irregularities in awarding tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore city Corporations during his stint as the minister.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala made this observation on hearing the petition filed by Velumani. The bench has taken the matter to decide the maintainability of the plea by Velumani.

The AIADMK leader prayed for a direction to quash the FIRs filed against him by the DVAC. In his affidavit, Velumani the case which was already closed by the prosecution has been opened again due to the political vendetta of the ruling party.

Velumani’s counsel submitted that unless an injunction is granted, the DVAC will complete its investigation and proceed with the coercive action against his client.

However, Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram and Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah raised objections to the submissions made by Velumani. “The DVAC probe is undergoing and the petitioner’s plea cannot be entertained now, ” the state noted.

On recording these submissions, the CJ observed that a decision on all the submissions made by the petitioner could be taken only after the DVAC files its counter-affidavit regarding the case proceedings. The division bench granted two weeks' time to the DVAC to file its counter and adjourned the matter.

It is noted that on Monday this week, the HC was against to stay the case proceedings against Velumani.

The case is pertaining to the charges made by Arappor Iyakkam and DMK’s RS Bharathi that Velumani had used his position to award corporation tenders to his close aides to accumulate wealth. The then DVAC SP R Ponni investigated the case as per the court's direction. Though the officer gave clean chit Velumani, the case was opened after the change of the regime.