Fresh Covid cases cross 1,000 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,385 Covid cases on Friday, including two imported cases from other countries and States.

The total number of cases in the State reached to 34,77,570 and fresh cases in Chennai crossed 1,000 and stood at 1,025.

The daily Covid numbers dropped below 1,000 last on February 7.

The city recorded as many as 5,173 active cases out of the 12,158 active cases in the State.

The test positivity rate in the city also crossed 10 per cent and recorded about 10.4 per cent on Friday.

Of the 32,520 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, more than 8,000 samples were tested in Chennai.

The overall test positivity rate in the State stood at 6.9 per cent.

As many as 369 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu, that has the highest TPR of 16.6 per cent.

At least 118 cases were reported in Coimbatore. As many as 12 cases were recorded in Kancheepuram and 121 cases of Covid in Tiruvallur.

With 1,321 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries from Covid reached to 34,27,386. With no more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,026.