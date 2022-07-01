TamilNadu

EPS became chief minister only because of BJP: MLA Nainar Nagendran

Nagendran offered prayers at Lord Murugan temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district and said BJP as a national party with all its welfare scheme assistance was endorsed by the people of Tamil Nadu.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: BJP state vice president and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran on Thursday said that only because of BJP, Edappadi K Palaniswami, became the Chief Minister in 2017 after the demise of J Jayalalithaa. Nagendran offered prayers at Lord Murugan temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district and said BJP as a national party with all its welfare scheme assistance was endorsed by the people of Tamil Nadu. Talking to reporters, he said it was quite common in parties to fill the void left by the demise of leaders and the AIADMK is no exception. Now, the AIADMK was facing a challenge in the form of single leadership and it could be due to personal conflict between EPS and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS). However, it is obvious to people that who is behind the leadership issue in the party, he said adding that people were not content with the DMK government in the state.

