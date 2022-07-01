Clash-like situation prevailed over Thanjavur DMK intra-party election

TIRUCHY: Clash-like situation prevailed at Kalaignar Arivalayam in Thanjavur between two groups of DMK cadre during the scrutiny of the applications for the party posts on Thursday. As the election for the DMK union level office-bearers are on, many cadre applied for contesting various posts. While the scrutiny of the applications was scheduled on Thursday, those who applied for the election came to Kalaignar Arivalayam. However, they were shocked to hear the announcement of results instead. This irritated a group of cadre as the result was in favour of one group. They staged a sit in protest demanding a fair election. Meanwhile, MP SS Palanimanickam, who was in charge of the election, left the party office after the cadre raised slogans. On seeing the MP leaving the office, a section of protesting cadre ran to him demanding the reason for the announcement of results instead of the election and went on hitting the car. But, the cadre who were with Palanimanickam had reportedly manhandled them and this had triggered tension for a while and the MP left the spot.