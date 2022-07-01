Child marriages showing a declining trend in Tamil Nadu, says minister

RANIPET: The number of child marriages in TN has shown a decreasing trend due to continued awareness by various wings of the state government, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan said in Ranipet on Friday. The minister, who was here in the wake of CM Stalin ordering action against officials and teachers who were absent when he undertook a surprise inspection of the government children’s home in Ranipet on Thursday, said explanation under Section 17B of the TN service rules had been sought from both the Superintendent and the DCPO (district child protection officer). She said home officials were told to ensure that teachers stayed on campus.