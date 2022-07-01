At Children’s Home, CM pulls up teachers for absenteeism

RANIPET: Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered local officials to seek explanations from the teachers and officials who were absent when he suddenly made a surprise inspection of the Government Children’s Home in Ranipet on Thursday. After inaugurating the district’s new Rs 118 crore Collectorate in the IVPM (Institute of Veterinary and Preventive Medicine) campus on the Chittoor Road the CM was on his way to the official function. He suddenly asked his vehicle to go to the Children’s Home at Karai Road junction. Stalin, accompanied by Ministers Duraimurugan, AV Velu and R Gandhi interacted with the inmates and asked them about the education provided and the quality of food supplied. As neither the teachers nor the superintendents were present, the Chief Minister ordered the local officials to seek an explanation from the absentees after which he left for the official function.