COIMBATORE: Air Commodore RV Ramkishore took over the command of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) on Friday.

In a ceremonial parade conducted at AFAC, Air Commodore RajnishVerma handed over the command to him. “Air Commodore RV Ramkishore was commissioned in the administration branch of the Indian Air Force in 1990. The officer during his career span of more than 32 years has varied experience in different facets of operations, administration and staff appointments,” said a statement.