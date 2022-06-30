Tiruchendur range forester secures 57th rank in IFS exam

CHENNAI: “Proud to share the news Thiru G Subburaj who works as a forester in Tiruchendur range of Thoothukudi division has secured Rank 57 in the UPSC 2021 IFS exam # Indian Forest Service. Tamil Nadu Forest Department and TN IFS officer’s association welcomes him to IFS fraternity,” tweeted Tamil Nadu IFS Association, welcoming the forester who has cleared the competitive exam in his sixth attempt.

“A young and enthusiastic forester who loves forestry had cleared the exam. The forester with an engineering background has cracked the exam in his sixth attempt and this is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu foresters,” said a senior IFS officer in Chennai.

While Subburaj’s friends were placed in various positions getting engineering jobs, he strived hard as a forester and is a first-generation graduate. The 57th rank holder seems to be aiming more and will take up the final main UPSC exam soon. We are not sure about his future, but the department will encourage the forester, the official added.

Subburaj became a forester in 2019 and was posted at the Sattankulam area under the Tiruchendur Range of Thoothukudi district. After a brief felicitation by the local MP Kanimozhi and the Forest Department Subburaj thanked the department seniors for encouraging him.

“I must be grateful to all my superiors and family who encouraged me a lot when I was preparing for the examinations and the interview,” Subburaj told reporters.