Sathyamangalam villagers relieved as elusive leopard caught

COIMBATORE: A male leopard, which was triggering panic in Thalavadi in Sathyamangalam, was captured by the Forest Department on Thursday.

In the last eight months, the leopard is believed to have killed more than 10 heads of cattle and 5 dogs in a couple of villages in Thalavadi area. The cages were set up 10 days ago. On Wednesday night, the leopard was trapped. A Forest Department team, including veterinarian S Sadasivam found it to be in good health. Officials said the leopard, aged around four years, was to be released in Thengumarahada area.

Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed when the leopard escaped while shifting it from one cage to another. Therefore, the officials decided to shift the animal to another cage under tranquilization.

An hour later it was found unconscious at a stone quarry. Subsequently, the animal was administered with another dose of tranquilizer and captured.