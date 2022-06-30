Registrations open for Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon

CHENNAI: The third edition of Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon 2022 was declared open on Thursday. Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu launched the website and the first registration was made in the presence of the Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Click here to register: www.kalaignarmarathon.com

The marathon aims at improving health and mental well-being, promoting physical strength and helping those affected by Covid-19. It is an online marathon where athletes from all over the world and participate from your home, garden, treadmill, etc.

In 2020, 8,541 people participated in the marathon from 28 countries of the World and various states of India. A registration fee of Rs.300 has been fixed. About 19,596 people participated in the second edition of the marathon. The amount raised through the marathon is being given for CM Covid-19 relief fund.