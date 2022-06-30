TamilNadu

Pro-Tamil outfits’ members try to besiege special camp prison in Tiruchy

embers from the Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi, Tamil Vidiyal Katchi, Tamil Puligal Katchi and May 17 Movement said that the inmates of the camp prison have been staging hunger strike for the past 40 days.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Members of various political parties and pro Tamil outfits attempted to besiege the special camp prison premises in Tiruchy on Wednesday demanding to release the inmates who have been lodged there for several years. They were held. Members from the Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi, Tamil Vidiyal Katchi, Tamil Puligal Katchi and May 17 Movement said that the inmates of the camp prison have been staging hunger strike for the past 40 days. They also said that the inmates, most of whom are the Sri Lankan Tamils, have been lodged in the prison for no reason and they should immediately be released without any conditions. The members also sought justice for the inmate who attempted to self-immolate during the protest.

Hunger Strike
Tiruchy
Tamil outfits
Tamil Puligal Katchi
Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi
Tamil Vidiyal Katchi

