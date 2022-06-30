'My candidature is a continuous struggle against BJP': Sinha

CHENNAI: Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition nominee for the next month's Presidential election, on Thursday alleged that any government which believes in the Constitution and secularism and does not believe in Hindutva is not safe in this country.

Addressing a meeting of DMK and its allies which extended support to him, Sinha said they (BJP) have found a scapegoat to occupy the 'exalted chair' of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sinha said, ''But what does this show? This shows that this ruling party at the Centre and the government of India have absolutely no respect for the federal structure of our Constitution.'' They are violating one convention after convention of the Constitution, he alleged. ''I was listening to the speech of the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and he was constantly talking of Hindutva and he was saying that we brought down this government because it did not believe in Hindutva. Which means that any government which believes in the Constitution, which does not believe in Hindutva but believes in secularism is not safe in this country,'' he said.