Lack of infra, staff shortage delay opening of KG sections

CHENNAI: Guessing the difficulties to continue LKG and UKG classes, the state government had recently said the kindergarten classes will be handed over to the Social Welfare Department.

However, after opposition from various stakeholders on the School Education Department’s move to close the kindergarten classes in state-run schools, the government took a u-turn and announced that LKG and UKG classes would continue in the government schools.

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that still, admissions in government schools for kindergarten classes were yet to start and there was no chance to start it immediately.

Pointing out that recruitment of the teachers for taking kindergarten classes immediately was not possible, the official said that “it will take some time since several formalities have to be adopted.”

Claiming that this year the new admissions to the kindergarten schools are expected to cross 60,000, he said extra classrooms should have to be set up.

“Many government schools especially in the rural areas do not have enough space to accommodate additional students,” he said adding “therefore, authorities of the department concerned were planning accordingly.”

Stating that for the last two years the kindergarten classes were not held due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the official alleged that many schools have used the classrooms for higher-level students, who were coming to schools since September last.

However, the official made it clear that both LKG and UKG will continue to function in government schools and the authorities were working in full swing to at least conduct the classes for kindergarten either from August or September depending on the situation.

“There is also a plan to set up a panel to look into all the issues that were faced by the state-run schools in conducting kindergarten classes,” he said adding, “moreover, separate additional funds are expected to be allocated to solve the problem.”

The official claimed that future infrastructure for conducting classes for both LKG and UKG will be on par with the private schools.